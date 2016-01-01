See All Podiatrists in Daly City, CA
Dr. Tomas Valdez Jr, DPM

Podiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Daly City, CA
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tomas Valdez Jr, DPM

Dr. Tomas Valdez Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.

Dr. Valdez Jr works at Hermengildo Angeles Jr MD Apc in Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valdez Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hermengildo Angeles Jr MD Apc
    1850 Sullivan Ave Ste 310, Daly City, CA 94015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 296-1906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Seton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Tomas Valdez Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811092687
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valdez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valdez Jr works at Hermengildo Angeles Jr MD Apc in Daly City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Valdez Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Valdez Jr has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdez Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Valdez Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

