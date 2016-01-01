Overview of Dr. Tomas Valdez Jr, DPM

Dr. Tomas Valdez Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.



Dr. Valdez Jr works at Hermengildo Angeles Jr MD Apc in Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.