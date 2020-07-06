Dr. Tomasz Biernacki, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biernacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomasz Biernacki, DPM
Overview of Dr. Tomasz Biernacki, DPM
Dr. Tomasz Biernacki, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Berkley, MI. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Biernacki works at
Dr. Biernacki's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists2820 Baker Rd Dexter Mi, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 808-6012
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Biernacki?
Great bed side manner. I had to have emergency surgery and Dr. Biernacki made me feel at ease.
About Dr. Tomasz Biernacki, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Polish
- 1821330051
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas, San Antonio
- St Joseph Hosp
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biernacki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biernacki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biernacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biernacki works at
Dr. Biernacki has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biernacki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Biernacki speaks Polish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Biernacki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biernacki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biernacki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biernacki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.