Dr. Tomasz Budz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL.
Southwest Foot and Ankle LLC15428 S Harlem Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 845-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Budz is the best. He listens and he takes care of you. He is a very mild-mannered man with an excellent bedside manner
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Budz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Budz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Budz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.