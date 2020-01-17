See All Podiatrists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Tomasz Budz, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Orland Park, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tomasz Budz, DPM

Dr. Tomasz Budz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. 

Dr. Budz works at Steven M French DPM in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Budz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Foot and Ankle LLC
    15428 S Harlem Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 845-5530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 17, 2020
    Dr. Budz is the best. He listens and he takes care of you. He is a very mild-mannered man with an excellent bedside manner
    Markiesha — Jan 17, 2020
    About Dr. Tomasz Budz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376981308
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tomasz Budz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Budz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Budz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Budz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Budz works at Steven M French DPM in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Budz’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Budz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

