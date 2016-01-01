Overview

Dr. Tomasz Niewiarowski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Warsaw Med Sch and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Niewiarowski works at Vita Medical Associates in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Fountain Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.