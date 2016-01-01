Dr. Tomasz Niewiarowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niewiarowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomasz Niewiarowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tomasz Niewiarowski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Warsaw Med Sch and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Locations
Vita Medical Associates PC306 S New St Ste 201, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (610) 866-0113Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Bethlehem Endoscopy Center5325 Northgate Dr Ste 101, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 974-9540
Tomasz J Niewiarowski MD800 Ostrum St Ste 300, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (610) 974-9540
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tomasz Niewiarowski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1073624441
Education & Certifications
- Temple U
- St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
- St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
- Warsaw Med Sch
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niewiarowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niewiarowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niewiarowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niewiarowski has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niewiarowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Niewiarowski speaks Polish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Niewiarowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niewiarowski.
