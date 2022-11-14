Overview

Dr. Tomer Singer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine|Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Singer works at Shady Grove Fertility - New York in New York, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY and Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.