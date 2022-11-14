See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Tomer Singer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tomer Singer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine|Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Singer works at Shady Grove Fertility - New York in New York, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY and Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shady Grove Fertility - New York
    110 E 60 5 Fl St Ste 500, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Lenox Hill Human Reproduction
    110 E 59th St # 10, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 324-2229
  3. 3
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 567-4546
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Long Island
    900 Northern Blvd Ste 230, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 687-9430
  5. 5
    Manhattan
    110 E 60th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 502-5450
  6. 6
    Lenox Hill Human Reproduction
    150 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 324-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Oligospermia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Dr. Singer is simply amazing. He went above and beyond to make sure I understood my treatment plan and was feeling positive throughout our treatment cycles. When we had good news, he was our biggest cheerleader and when we had a bad cycle he made sure to call personally and spent a great deal of time walking through our next plan and just being compassionate and a good listener. He performed all three retrievals and transfer himself. As someone with anxiety, he was such a calm, reassuring, and upbeat presence at each procedure and made me feel at peace and optimistic. Ultimately, we found more success than we had dreamed possible when I was first diagnosed. I am holding our five week old as I write this, and we look forward to going back to Dr. Singer for more transfers to continue to expand our family! He truly has changed our lives and we can’t recommend him highly enough.
    Cara — Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Tomer Singer, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1477745503
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Sackler School Of Medicine|Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tomer Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singer has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

