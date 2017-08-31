See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Tomislav Ivsic, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tomislav Ivsic, MD

Dr. Tomislav Ivsic, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY ULM / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Ivsic works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ivsic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827
(407) 650-7715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treadmill Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Treadmill Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Angiogram
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Ventricular Septal Defect
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Atrial Flutter
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Ebstein's Anomaly
Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Second Degree Heart Block
Sinus Bradycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Tetralogy of Fallot
Transposition of Great Arteries
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 31, 2017
    We were referred to Nemours Childrens Specialty Care in Davenport, FL by our Pediatrician. Our Pediatrician was a little concerned of my 7 year old's slow heart rate. The EKG came back "abnormal" so we were then referred to Dr. Tomislav with Nemours. Dr. Tomislav is very personable, which is an important quality to have as a children's doctor. He has a good rapport with the child and with the family. He spoke very clearly and in terms we could understand. I would not hesitate to recommend!
    Haines City, FL — Aug 31, 2017
    About Dr. Tomislav Ivsic, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780729681
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY ULM / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

