Dr. Tomislav Ivsic, MD
Dr. Tomislav Ivsic, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY ULM / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We were referred to Nemours Childrens Specialty Care in Davenport, FL by our Pediatrician. Our Pediatrician was a little concerned of my 7 year old's slow heart rate. The EKG came back "abnormal" so we were then referred to Dr. Tomislav with Nemours. Dr. Tomislav is very personable, which is an important quality to have as a children's doctor. He has a good rapport with the child and with the family. He spoke very clearly and in terms we could understand. I would not hesitate to recommend!
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, German
- UNIVERSITY ULM / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Ivsic speaks German.
