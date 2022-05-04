See All Plastic Surgeons in Garden City, NY
Dr. Tommaso Addona, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (32)
Map Pin Small Garden City, NY
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tommaso Addona, MD

Dr. Tommaso Addona, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Addona works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Addona's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC
    999 Franklin Ave Ste 201, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 504-3014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 04, 2022
    Almost 2 years ago I had a tummy tuck. I tried diet, exercise, and control undergarments. Nothing really solved the problem. My lower abdomen was always in the way, always showed in my silhouette in clothing and always made me feel self-conscious. After a lot of research, I found Dr Addona. Dr A and his team are professional, personable, acute listeners, and genuinely want to make you happy. Prior to surgery, I could share my doubts and concerns. I was given all of the details that would occur if I chose to have the surgery. On the day of surgery, the receptionists, the nurses, the assistants and Dr. A, all shared their positive energy and said that this was going to be a life-changing day for me. After many visits to check on my progress, I'm still treated with honesty and respect. I'm grateful for all of the hard work and care that Dr Addona and his team provided. I am a better version of myself. Now my clothes fit better. I can wear cute little panties. I am truly free from Spanx!
    Merryl C — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Tommaso Addona, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306004353
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center|Plastic Surgery-Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tommaso Addona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Addona has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Addona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Addona works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Addona’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Addona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

