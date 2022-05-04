Dr. Tommaso Addona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommaso Addona, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC999 Franklin Ave Ste 201, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 504-3014
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Almost 2 years ago I had a tummy tuck. I tried diet, exercise, and control undergarments. Nothing really solved the problem. My lower abdomen was always in the way, always showed in my silhouette in clothing and always made me feel self-conscious. After a lot of research, I found Dr Addona. Dr A and his team are professional, personable, acute listeners, and genuinely want to make you happy. Prior to surgery, I could share my doubts and concerns. I was given all of the details that would occur if I chose to have the surgery. On the day of surgery, the receptionists, the nurses, the assistants and Dr. A, all shared their positive energy and said that this was going to be a life-changing day for me. After many visits to check on my progress, I'm still treated with honesty and respect. I'm grateful for all of the hard work and care that Dr Addona and his team provided. I am a better version of myself. Now my clothes fit better. I can wear cute little panties. I am truly free from Spanx!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1306004353
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|Plastic Surgery-Mount Sinai Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Addona has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Addona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Addona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.