Dr. Tommie Haywood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haywood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommie Haywood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tommie Haywood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Haywood works at
Locations
-
1
Decatur2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 350, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (678) 553-0226
-
2
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates5403 Hillandale Park Ct, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (770) 817-0224
-
3
Aga LLC340 Boulevard NE Ste 145, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 584-7306
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haywood?
Very informative. Dr Haywood explained everything to me in a very professional and easy to understand manner.
About Dr. Tommie Haywood, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1811979339
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haywood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haywood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haywood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haywood works at
Dr. Haywood has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haywood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Haywood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haywood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haywood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haywood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.