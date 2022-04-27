Dr. Tommy Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Tommy Brown, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Joseph1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
My dad went in to see Dr Brown not knowing that the biopsy had come back as cancer. We went in expecting to hear about removing a benign tumor and found out he would be getting a major surgery (WHIPPLE) in five days time. Dr Brown was reassuring, encouraging and most of all thorough—willing to answer all our questions and take time with us, something that is hard to find these days. His office staff was also thorough and I felt through the whole experience that they were on our side. Committed and experienced, Dr Brown demonstrated competence, inspired confidence, and most of all showed that he cared. I’m grateful for everyone we met in the office and for how they got my dad through a challenging diagnosis successfully.
About Dr. Tommy Brown, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144291782
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Stomach Cancer, Ileus and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.