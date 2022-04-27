Overview

Dr. Tommy Brown, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach Cancer, Ileus and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.