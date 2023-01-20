Overview

Dr. Tommy Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University.



Dr. Chen works at Tommy H Chen MD Inc in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.