Dr. Tommy Lam, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tommy Lam, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pasadena, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Dentistry - D.D.S..
Locations
Lake Shore Family Dental4195 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 255-8001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lam is very patient,caring and understanding. Ask for him on your next visit
About Dr. Tommy Lam, DDS
- Dentistry
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baltimore Veteranâ€™s Affairs Hospital|General Practice - Baltimore Veterans Affairs Hospital
- University of Maryland School of Dentistry - D.D.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
