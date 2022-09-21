See All General Dentists in Pasadena, MD
Dr. Tommy Lam, DDS

Dentistry
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tommy Lam, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pasadena, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Dentistry - D.D.S..

Dr. Lam works at Lake Shore Family Dental in Pasadena, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Shore Family Dental
    4195 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 255-8001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Broken Tooth
Cavity
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Cosmetic Dental Procedure
Dental Crown
Dental Veneer
Invisalign®
Loose Teeth
Misaligned Teeth
Oral Cancer Screening
Porcelain Veneers
Restoration of Dental Implants
Scaling and Root Planing
Sedation
  View other providers who treat Sedation
Teeth Whitening
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
TMJ
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tooth Abrasion
Tooth Abscess
Tooth Attrition
Tooth Damage
Tooth Decay
Tooth Demineralization
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth Loss
Toothache
    Aetna
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Dr Lam is very patient,caring and understanding. Ask for him on your next visit
    Lois W. — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Tommy Lam, DDS

    Specialties
    Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1619356938
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Baltimore Veteranâ€™s Affairs Hospital|General Practice - Baltimore Veterans Affairs Hospital
    Medical Education
    University of Maryland School of Dentistry - D.D.S.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tommy Lam, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lam works at Lake Shore Family Dental in Pasadena, MD. View the full address on Dr. Lam’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

