Overview of Dr. Tommy Osborne II, MD

Dr. Tommy Osborne II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Osborne II works at Osborne Orthopedic Group in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.