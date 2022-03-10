Overview

Dr. Tommy Pacana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from St. Luke's College of Medicine, Quezon City, Philippines and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Pacana works at Rush Copley Gastroenterology, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center - Waterford in Aurora, IL with other offices in Yorkville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.