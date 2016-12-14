See All General Surgeons in Somerset, KY
Dr. Tommy Shelton, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Somerset, KY
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tommy Shelton, MD

Dr. Tommy Shelton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Russell County Hospital.

Dr. Shelton works at Lake Cumberland Surgery Specialists in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Umbilical Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shelton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Cumberland Surgery Specialists
    26 Oxford Way Ste B, Somerset, KY 42503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 425-4298

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Russell County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2016
    I had to have an emergency appendectomy, and Dr. Shelton was on call to admit me and perform my surgery. This was 12-11-16, and he made sure I was taken very good care of, my pain was managed, and when he arrived he was the friendliest,most respectful Doctor I have had. He sincerely cared, and he made my stay at LCRH a very easy and caring stay. He is one of the best surgeons! His partner Camillio Santiago is as well. You can't go wrong with either.
    Angie in Somerset, KY — Dec 14, 2016
    About Dr. Tommy Shelton, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770617854
    Education & Certifications

    • The Jewish Hospital
    • University Of Kentucky, Department Of Surgery
    • University Of Kentucky
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tommy Shelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shelton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shelton works at Lake Cumberland Surgery Specialists in Somerset, KY. View the full address on Dr. Shelton’s profile.

    Dr. Shelton has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Umbilical Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

