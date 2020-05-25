Overview

Dr. Tommy Sun, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Sun works at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.