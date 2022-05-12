Dr. Tommy Tally, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Tally, DPM
Overview of Dr. Tommy Tally, DPM
Dr. Tommy Tally, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Suwanee, GA.
Dr. Tally's Office Locations
Suwanee Foot and Ankle Specialists1300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Ste 4105, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (470) 589-1204Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was recommended to Dr. Tally from the ER. I HAD SEA URCHIN SPINES IN MY FEET. I was exhausted from pain so my request to Dr. Tally was simple. Please get them out. He educated me on the seriousness of my injury and got me into surgery within 2 days. My follow-up appointment was much more endearing. I am so great full to Dr. Tally. I have a whole new appreciation for podiatry and foot health
About Dr. Tommy Tally, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1427523919
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tally accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tally.
