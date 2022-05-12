See All Podiatrists in Suwanee, GA
Dr. Tommy Tally, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Suwanee, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tommy Tally, DPM

Dr. Tommy Tally, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Suwanee, GA. 

Dr. Tally works at Suwanee Foot and Ankle Specialists in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tally's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suwanee Foot and Ankle Specialists
    1300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Ste 4105, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 589-1204
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Tommy Tally, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427523919
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tommy Tally, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tally works at Suwanee Foot and Ankle Specialists in Suwanee, GA. View the full address on Dr. Tally’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tally.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

