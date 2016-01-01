See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Tommy Tomizawa, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tommy Tomizawa, MD

Dr. Tommy Tomizawa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Dr. Tomizawa works at Atelier Health in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tomizawa's Office Locations

    Samy Sharobeem MD Inc.
    150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 150, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-9356

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Hypothyroidism
Anemia
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Anemia
Osteoporosis

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Tommy Tomizawa, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1477566040
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tommy Tomizawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomizawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomizawa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomizawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomizawa works at Atelier Health in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tomizawa’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomizawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomizawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomizawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomizawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

