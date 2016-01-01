Dr. Tommy Tomizawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomizawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Tomizawa, MD
Overview of Dr. Tommy Tomizawa, MD
Dr. Tommy Tomizawa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Tomizawa works at
Dr. Tomizawa's Office Locations
Samy Sharobeem MD Inc.150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 150, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-9356
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tommy Tomizawa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Japanese
- 1477566040
Dr. Tomizawa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomizawa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomizawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tomizawa speaks Japanese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomizawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomizawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomizawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomizawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.