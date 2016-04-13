Dr. Tommy Whited, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whited is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tommy Whited, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tommy Whited, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Collierville, TN.
Dr. Whited works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Whited, Tommy N DDS MS940 Collierville Arlington Rd Ste 109, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 286-2458
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whited?
Dr. Whited and his staff are amazing they never forget a patient and Dr. Whited remembers all about the patient and the family and never hesitates to ask how your doing and for example I own a business he always remembers to ask how it's doing before I even say a word about it. When you are his patient you and your whole family feel like you are his only ones. Great Orthodontist and staff. Oh and my daughter was given a beautiful smile. Now it's our sons turn. I know his will too.
About Dr. Tommy Whited, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1225129034
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whited has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whited has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whited works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Whited. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whited.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whited, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whited appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.