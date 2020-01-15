Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tommy Yee, MD
Overview of Dr. Tommy Yee, MD
Dr. Tommy Yee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Dr. Yee's Office Locations
Tommy Yee M.d. P.A.1913 S 1st St Ste 200, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 686-2393
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, was able to explain what was going on with me and order the necessary tests.
About Dr. Tommy Yee, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
