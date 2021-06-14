Overview of Dr. Tomoaki Hinohara, MD

Dr. Tomoaki Hinohara, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keio University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Hinohara works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.