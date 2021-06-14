Dr. Tomoaki Hinohara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinohara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomoaki Hinohara, MD
Dr. Tomoaki Hinohara, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keio University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Cardiovascular Medicine in Redwood City2900 Whipple Ave Ste 230, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions
I got stent placed by Dr. Hinohara back in 2015 and I have been problem-free since. He probably one of the greatest doctors I've encountered in my life. If you are going to undergo a procedure with him, rest assured. You are in good hands.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- Male
- 1225081102
- Duke University Med Center
- McGill University Faculty Med Hospital Montreal, Quebec Canada
- Montreal General Hospital
- Keio University, School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Sequoia Hospital
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
