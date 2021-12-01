Overview of Dr. Tomoaki Kato, MD

Dr. Tomoaki Kato, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Kato works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.