Dr. Tomoaki Kato, MD
Overview of Dr. Tomoaki Kato, MD
Dr. Tomoaki Kato, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kato works at
Dr. Kato's Office Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street Floor 14, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - 136-20 38th Avenue136-20 38th Avenue Office Suite 8E, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street Suite 380, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our whole family is very grateful for Dr Kato because he saved my dad life and my dad operation was very successful in April of 2018.
About Dr. Tomoaki Kato, MD
- Hematology
- English, Japanese
- 1629034517
