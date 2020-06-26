See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Tomy Starck, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tomy Starck, MD

Dr. Tomy Starck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ma Eye &amp; Ear Infirm-Harvard Med Sch|Ma Eye &amp;amp; Ear Infirm-Harvard Med Sch

Dr. Starck works at Ultravision in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Trichiasis and Paracentesis of Anterior Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Starck's Office Locations

    Ultravision
    Ultravision
6818 Heuermann Rd, San Antonio, TX 78256
(210) 308-5550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pterygium
Trichiasis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 26, 2020
    Dr Starck and his staff have been kind, considerate, and professional. I went in due to an early onset of cataracts and was desperate for help. After cataract surgery and having my vision corrected, I am now at 20/15 in both eyes. For every morning I wake up and see everything perfectly clear, I praise God for the skill that Dr. Starck was blessed with. This Marine salutes you Dr. Starck, you Julia (surgery coordinator) and all your staff are awesome and a joy to work with.
    Steve Medina — Jun 26, 2020
    About Dr. Tomy Starck, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972641751
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ma Eye &amp;amp; Ear Infirm-Harvard Med Sch|Ma Eye &amp;amp;amp; Ear Infirm-Harvard Med Sch
    Residency
    • Barraguer Clin|U Tex Hsc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tomy Starck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Starck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Starck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Starck has seen patients for Pterygium, Trichiasis and Paracentesis of Anterior Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Starck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

