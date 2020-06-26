Overview of Dr. Tomy Starck, MD

Dr. Tomy Starck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ma Eye & Ear Infirm-Harvard Med Sch|Ma Eye &amp; Ear Infirm-Harvard Med Sch



Dr. Starck works at Ultravision in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Trichiasis and Paracentesis of Anterior Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.