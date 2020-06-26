Dr. Tomy Starck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomy Starck, MD
Overview of Dr. Tomy Starck, MD
Dr. Tomy Starck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ma Eye & Ear Infirm-Harvard Med Sch|Ma Eye &amp; Ear Infirm-Harvard Med Sch
Dr. Starck works at
Dr. Starck's Office Locations
Ultravision6818 Heuermann Rd, San Antonio, TX 78256 Directions (210) 308-5550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Starck and his staff have been kind, considerate, and professional. I went in due to an early onset of cataracts and was desperate for help. After cataract surgery and having my vision corrected, I am now at 20/15 in both eyes. For every morning I wake up and see everything perfectly clear, I praise God for the skill that Dr. Starck was blessed with. This Marine salutes you Dr. Starck, you Julia (surgery coordinator) and all your staff are awesome and a joy to work with.
About Dr. Tomy Starck, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1972641751
Education & Certifications
- Barraguer Clin|U Tex Hsc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starck has seen patients for Pterygium, Trichiasis and Paracentesis of Anterior Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Starck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.