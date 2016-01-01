Dr. Tong Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tong Huynh, MD
Dr. Tong Huynh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Gwinnett Urgent and Family Care Norcross GA4775 Jimmy Carter Blvd Ste 201, Norcross, GA 30093 Directions (470) 275-4911
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- 53 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huynh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huynh speaks French, Spanish and Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.