Dr. Tong Liu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from Shandong Medical University|Shandong University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Liu works at Central Florida Heart Center in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.