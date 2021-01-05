Dr. Tong Zhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tong Zhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tong Zhu, MD
Dr. Tong Zhu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from ARMSTRONG COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and Sparta Community Hospital.
Dr. Zhu works at
Dr. Zhu's Office Locations
-
1
Injury Specialists10435 Clayton Rd Ste 120, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 985-3002
-
2
Quality Healthcare Clinics207 S Burns Ave, Sparta, IL 62286 Directions (618) 443-3084
-
3
North Campus1300 N Market St, Sparta, IL 62286 Directions (618) 443-4138
-
4
Edwardsville Ambulatory Surg Ctr LLC12 Ginger Creek Pkwy, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 Directions (314) 985-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Sparta Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhu?
Dr Zhu The man is very informative,gets to the root problem, puts his patients first. ??
About Dr. Tong Zhu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1184853152
Education & Certifications
- ARMSTRONG COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhu works at
Dr. Zhu has seen patients for Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhu speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.