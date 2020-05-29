Overview of Dr. Tongii Shavers, MD

Dr. Tongii Shavers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.



Dr. Shavers works at Gulfport Behavioral Health System in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Conway, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Combination Drug Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.