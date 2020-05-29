Dr. Tongii Shavers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shavers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tongii Shavers, MD
Overview of Dr. Tongii Shavers, MD
Dr. Tongii Shavers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.
Dr. Shavers works at
Dr. Shavers' Office Locations
Gulfport Behavioral Health System11150 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 575-1000
Little River Medical Center Inc.164 WACCAMAW MEDICAL PARK DR, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (228) 596-0939
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a really good experience with Dr. Shavers as she is very Intuitive. I did not trust what she was prescribing at first but then I ended up feeling so much better!
About Dr. Tongii Shavers, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962594481
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shavers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shavers accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shavers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shavers has seen patients for Combination Drug Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shavers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shavers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shavers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shavers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shavers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.