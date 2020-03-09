Overview

Dr. Toni Beninato, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Beninato works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.