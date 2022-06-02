Dr. Toni Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toni Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Toni Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Franciscan Physician Network Orthopedic Specialists5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-4723
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Never felt rushed,hand surgery has been very successful
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1902014129
- Univ. of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Texas Scottish Rite Hosp. Dallas, TX
- Henry Ford Hospital -Orthopedic Surgery Detroit, MI
- Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
