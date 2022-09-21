Dr. Toni Meyers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toni Meyers, MD
Dr. Toni Meyers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Foothill Surgery Center At Sansum Clinic4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-8950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
i am a 73 year old primary care physician, new to Santa Barbara since 2017. Finding new physicians here after 50 years of care with trusted colleagues was daunting. In all regards, I have been very pleasantly surprised with the 5 star physicians I have encountered in all specialties. Dr. Meyers is another unexpected gem. I have a vision threatening disease, a game-ender for a doctor that loves to practice and care for patients. Dr. Meyers goes BEYOND the usual caring of patients to take her practice of medicine to the highest levels of our profession. Not one to be satisfied with "OK", she uses her prodigious intellect and compassionate persona to strive for a level of Excellence. This is a physician that your can ABSOLUTELY trust with your vision, and all of the wonderful sighted memories to come... Jeffrey J. Barigian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1972579167
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Meyers has seen patients for Pinguecula, Astigmatism and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
