Dr. Toni Saychek, MD
Dr. Toni Saychek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-2287
- 2 2507 S Rd Route 9, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-2287
Caremount Medical30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 592-7647
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was my first ob/gyn amost 30 years ago and always the best! Patient and thorough. Delivered one of my babies and found a lump that was removed in my breast. Amazing :)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
Dr. Saychek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saychek speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saychek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saychek.
