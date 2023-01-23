See All Dermatologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Toni Stockton, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Toni Stockton, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with King/Drew Med Ctr

Dr. Stockton works at Stockton Dermatology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stockton Dermatology
    Stockton Dermatology
16611 S 40th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85048
(480) 610-6366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Varicose Veins
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Varicose Veins

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 23, 2023
    The staff is knowledgeable and friendly. The doctor is booked solid but can always find room for emergencies or use other staff member to triage the case. Has a pharmacy on site. Fees are fare and the service is top notch.
    Jan 23, 2023
    About Dr. Toni Stockton, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1972565109
    Education & Certifications

    • King/Drew Med Ctr
    • Howard U
    • Howard University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toni Stockton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stockton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stockton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stockton works at Stockton Dermatology in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Stockton’s profile.

    Dr. Stockton has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stockton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.