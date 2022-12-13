Dr. Toni Storm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toni Storm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Toni Storm, MD
Dr. Toni Storm, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Storm works at
Dr. Storm's Office Locations
Compass Oncology210 SE 136TH AVE, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 944-9889
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Storm is an unbelievably great Dr! Her team is very friendly and welcoming! They obviously study up on you as a patient before your appt because they know all about you and your case when you get there. From my first appt and then on they treated me like family. Dr Storm is a rockstar! Prob best in her field in my opinion! At the first visit she took the time to explain EVERYTHING to me. She explained my diagnosis, the tests given, what the medical mumbo jumbo meant, as well as the surgery that was going to be done. She let me know how to prepare for it, as well as what to do afterwards. She also told me the other things that would take place after my surgery ( next steps in treatment ). She is very friendly, upbeat, funny, smart, and will take all the time necessary to answer any questions you might have. The surgery went great, and she made my breast look better than it did before surgery! I would go to her a million time over! She IS THE BEST EVER!!
About Dr. Toni Storm, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Akron Gen Med Ctr
- Akron Gen Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Storm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Storm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.