Dr. Toni Storm, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (36)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Toni Storm, MD

Dr. Toni Storm, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Storm works at Compass Oncology - Vancouver in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Storm's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Compass Oncology
    210 SE 136TH AVE, Vancouver, WA 98684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 944-9889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
  • Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Managed Healthcare Northwest
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr Storm is an unbelievably great Dr! Her team is very friendly and welcoming! They obviously study up on you as a patient before your appt because they know all about you and your case when you get there. From my first appt and then on they treated me like family. Dr Storm is a rockstar! Prob best in her field in my opinion! At the first visit she took the time to explain EVERYTHING to me. She explained my diagnosis, the tests given, what the medical mumbo jumbo meant, as well as the surgery that was going to be done. She let me know how to prepare for it, as well as what to do afterwards. She also told me the other things that would take place after my surgery ( next steps in treatment ). She is very friendly, upbeat, funny, smart, and will take all the time necessary to answer any questions you might have. The surgery went great, and she made my breast look better than it did before surgery! I would go to her a million time over! She IS THE BEST EVER!!
    Gina — Dec 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Toni Storm, MD
    About Dr. Toni Storm, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104910850
    Education & Certifications

    • Akron Gen Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Akron Gen Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toni Storm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Storm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Storm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Storm works at Compass Oncology - Vancouver in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Dr. Storm’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Storm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

