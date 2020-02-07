Dr. Terry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toni Terry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Toni Terry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They completed their residency with Legacy Emmanuel Hospital And Med Center
Harrison HealthPartners Endocrinology2601 Cherry Ave Ste 315, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions (360) 782-5700
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Olympic Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Terry is very thorough and spends as much time as needed to complete her analysis.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1972525806
- Legacy Emmanuel Hospital And Med Center
Dr. Terry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terry has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Terry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.