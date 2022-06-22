Dr. Tonia Farmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonia Farmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Tonia Farmer, MD
Dr. Tonia Farmer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Farmer's Office Locations
Lippy Surgery Center LLC3893 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
6-21-22 What a wonderful Dr. Very pleasant, made sure we understood, very down to earth, funny, She was in control.
About Dr. Tonia Farmer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1801899034
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farmer has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farmer speaks American Sign Language.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farmer.
