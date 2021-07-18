Dr. Tonia Ruddock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonia Ruddock, MD
Overview
Dr. Tonia Ruddock, MD is a Dermatologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology and Skin Health of Dothan PC107 Medical Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 828-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ruddock and her staff are professional, caring and courteous. They try to stay on time and reduce patient waiting time. She has my highest recommendation
About Dr. Tonia Ruddock, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1336134733
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruddock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruddock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruddock works at
Dr. Ruddock has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Lipomas and Hidradenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruddock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruddock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruddock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruddock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.