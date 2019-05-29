Overview of Dr. Tonia Skakalski, DO

Dr. Tonia Skakalski, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.



Dr. Skakalski works at Sharon Women's Health in Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.