Dr. Skakalski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tonia Skakalski, DO
Overview of Dr. Tonia Skakalski, DO
Dr. Tonia Skakalski, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.
Dr. Skakalski works at
Dr. Skakalski's Office Locations
Sharon Women's Health2435 Garden Way, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 983-5492
Breast and Women's Center2425 Garden Way, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 342-9729
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing. She is the first gynecologist to ever really listen to me and help me with the issues that I’ve been having. I would recommend her to anyone
About Dr. Tonia Skakalski, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1013911411
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Skakalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skakalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skakalski has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skakalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Skakalski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skakalski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skakalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skakalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.