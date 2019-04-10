Overview

Dr. Tonia Young-Fadok, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester



Dr. Young-Fadok works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

