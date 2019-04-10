See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Tonia Young-Fadok, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Tonia Young-Fadok, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester

Dr. Young-Fadok works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 674-5895

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Hemorrhoids
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Ulcerative Colitis
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Leukemia
Adenocarcinoma
Anal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Prolapse
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Bladder Cancer
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colonic Volvulus
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diverticulitis
Endocrine Cancer
Fecal Incontinence
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genitourinary Cancers
Head and Neck Cancer
Hematologic Problems
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Megacolon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis
Multiple Myeloma
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Perianal Abscess
Pericolic Abscess
Perirectal Abscess
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Rectourethral Fistula
Rectovaginal Fistula
Sarcoma
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Thyroid Cancer
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis
    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 10, 2019
    Dr. Young-Fadok is an amazing doctor. She clearly understood my health status even before my appointment. In my appointment, she not only recommended the best procedure and referred me to the best doctor for the procedure but also arranged my appointment with the doctor in front of me. It was one of the best customer services in my life. Because of her, I could get the best treatment. Thank you, Dr. Young-Fadok.
    Gilbert, AZ — Apr 10, 2019
    About Dr. Tonia Young-Fadok, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1687652695
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Elizabeths Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Queen Alexandra Hosp
    Internship

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tonia Young-Fadok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young-Fadok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young-Fadok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young-Fadok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young-Fadok works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Young-Fadok’s profile.

    Dr. Young-Fadok has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young-Fadok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Young-Fadok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young-Fadok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young-Fadok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young-Fadok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

