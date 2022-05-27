Overview

Dr. Tonianne Cifrodelli, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL.



Dr. Cifrodelli works at Comprehensive Dental Care in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.