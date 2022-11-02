Overview of Dr. Tonica Johnson, MD

Dr. Tonica Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roxboro, NC. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California, Keck School Of Medicine



Dr. Johnson works at Tonica Johnson, MD in Roxboro, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.