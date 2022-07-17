See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Sugar Land, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Tonie Reincke, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tonie Reincke, MD

Dr. Tonie Reincke, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Reincke works at Hamilton Vein Center in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reincke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hamilton Vein Center
    4690 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-0033
  2. 2
    Metro Vein Centers of Sugar Land, TX
    1111 Highway 6 Ste 250, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 612-2444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Tonie Reincke, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881829166
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tonie Reincke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reincke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reincke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reincke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reincke works at Hamilton Vein Center in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Reincke’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reincke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reincke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reincke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reincke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

