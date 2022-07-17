Dr. Tonie Reincke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reincke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonie Reincke, MD
Overview of Dr. Tonie Reincke, MD
Dr. Tonie Reincke, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Reincke works at
Dr. Reincke's Office Locations
-
1
Hamilton Vein Center4690 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 565-0033
-
2
Metro Vein Centers of Sugar Land, TX1111 Highway 6 Ste 250, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 612-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I made an appointment to see Dr Reincke for severe swelling in my legs. She evaluated me for veinous insufficiency using ultrasound and medical history. She explained what we needed to do to treat the condition. What I didn't know is my veinous insufficiency contributed not only leg swelling but also jumpy, restless legs which had been keeping me awake at night. We spent about 15-20 minutes talking about what was involved in the treatments. She answered all of my questions and I felt comfortable going ahead with the treatments. They are called treatments because you do them in the office, taking about 10-15 minutes and you get up and go home or back to work or whatever you want to do. I didn't experience any severe pain. In fact I've had shots in the doctor's office that hurt worse than this did. After the first couple of treatments, my restless legs were gone. I was able to sleep at night once again. After all treatments were done the swelling in my legs was greatly reduced.
About Dr. Tonie Reincke, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Diagnostic Radiology
