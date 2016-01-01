See All Pediatricians in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Tonja Mundwiller, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tonja Mundwiller, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tonja Mundwiller, MD

Dr. Tonja Mundwiller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Mundwiller works at Duke Integrative Medicine in Simi Valley, CA with other offices in Newbury Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mundwiller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Ventura Medical Group Inc
    1980 Sequoia Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 583-5555
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Newbury Park Urgent Care Center Ltd.
    2080 Newbury Rd Ste B, Newbury Park, CA 91320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 499-0308

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection
Otitis Media
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mundwiller?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tonja Mundwiller, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tonja Mundwiller, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mundwiller to family and friends

    Dr. Mundwiller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mundwiller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tonja Mundwiller, MD.

    About Dr. Tonja Mundwiller, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306950738
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tonja Mundwiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mundwiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mundwiller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mundwiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mundwiller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mundwiller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mundwiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mundwiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tonja Mundwiller, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.