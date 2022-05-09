Dr. Tonny Tanus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonny Tanus, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tonny Tanus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Sierra View Medical Center.
Kern Allergy Medical Clinic1921 18th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-9693
- 2 557 W Morton Ave Ste C557, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 782-8578
- 3 9900 Stockdale Hwy Ste 1049900, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 885-8881
- 4 1519 Garces Hwy Ste 107, Delano, CA 93215 Directions (661) 721-8832
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Sierra View Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Amazing experience for a number of years for myself and my kids. I would recommend Dr. Tanus and staff without hesitation. I saw some negative past reviews about front office staff from a number of years ago, but that may have been some turnover. Their office staff is phenomenal now!
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740351873
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Evanston Hospital Northwestern University
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Tanus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanus speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanus.
