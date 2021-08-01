Dr. Anthony Cantwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Cantwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Cantwell, MD
Dr. Anthony Cantwell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Cantwell works at
Dr. Cantwell's Office Locations
1
Advanced Urology Institute LLC545 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 239-8500
2
Advanced Urology Institute12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (386) 239-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Adventhealth Lab60 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 239-8500
4
Atlantic Surgery Center Inc541 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 239-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cantwell saved my life. He is very dedicated to his patients and you can talk to him like a friend. He tells it like it is and will tell you the truth about your condition. He performed my vasectomy 25 years ago and he treated my bladder cancer since 2019. I have nothing but praise for him.
About Dr. Anthony Cantwell, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1316978737
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantwell has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.