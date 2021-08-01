Overview of Dr. Anthony Cantwell, MD

Dr. Anthony Cantwell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Cantwell works at Atlantic Urological Associates in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Oxford, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.