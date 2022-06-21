Overview of Dr. Tony Chien, DO

Dr. Tony Chien, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Madison Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, South City Hospital, Sparta Community Hospital and Washington County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chien works at Community Family Medicine in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO and Sparta, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.