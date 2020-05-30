Overview

Dr. Tony Chu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Shore Heart Group PA in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ, Toms River, NJ and Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.