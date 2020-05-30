Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tony Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tony Chu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
1
Shore Heart Group PA1820 State Route 33 Ste 4B, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (609) 971-3300
2
Shore Heart Group35 Beaverson Blvd Ste 9B, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 262-4262
3
Shore Heart Group PA9 Mule Rd Ste E1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 281-1101
4
Shore Heart Group115 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 971-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chu saved my life! I was in the hospital with Rapid Afib 180 bpm. He worked with me every day balancing out the new meds he gave me until my heart was under control enough to be shocked. He was so very kind and pleasant, I'm very grateful to him and Dr. Gill!
About Dr. Tony Chu, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1851370092
Education & Certifications
- TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
