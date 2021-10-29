Dr. Tony Feliz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feliz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Feliz, MD
Overview of Dr. Tony Feliz, MD
Dr. Tony Feliz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount San Rafael Hospital, Parkview Medical Center, Prowers Medical Center, Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Dr. Feliz works at
Dr. Feliz's Office Locations
Urology of Pueblo, PC1925 E Orman Ave Ste A340, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 569-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount San Rafael Hospital
- Parkview Medical Center
- Prowers Medical Center
- Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Feliz to everyone. He is a wonderful doctor with a great bedside manner. He listens, offers all options and does not push surgery. He wants what is best for you, not just if it makes him money. How people get sent to anyone else is beyond belief. The office is run well and they are always on top of tests and procedures with both scheduling and results.
About Dr. Tony Feliz, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1538165691
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Med Center
- Kern Med Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University of Arizona
