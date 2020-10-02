Overview of Dr. Tony Hoang, MD

Dr. Tony Hoang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.