Dr. Tony Hoang, MD
Overview of Dr. Tony Hoang, MD
Dr. Tony Hoang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang's Office Locations
- 1 2031 17th St # 1, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 843-7673
Premier Women's Medical Group Inc8305 Brimhall Rd Bldg 1600, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 829-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoang?
This was my first pregnancy. Everything was great from the start, all my questions and concerns were always answered. My appointments usually were always fast except sometimes it would take an hour or so but that’s understandable because he’s delivering babies, he’s not always going to be in the office. I also like that every appointment I got an ultrasound and made sure baby was fine. Up until 36 weeks is when I started to have high blood pressure, which isn’t normal for me since I’ve always had it a bit low. So I told his nurse and she just said “you’re just nervous or stressed”... so I was like ok maybe she’s right and I need to just relax... so then my next check up at 37 weeks my blood pressure was high again... they still didn’t do anything up until I ended up at the ER and I guess I had preeclampsia. I had to deliver at 38 weeks and since my blood pressure was dangerously high I needed a c section. He did a great job with my c section. I just feel they need to pay more attentio
About Dr. Tony Hoang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Ctr-Ucla
- St Georges Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
