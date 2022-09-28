Dr. Tony Hsiao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsiao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Hsiao, MD
Dr. Tony Hsiao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Annandale, VA.
Internal Medicine Practice for Weight Loss and Smokers PC7501 Little River Tpke Ste 103, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 256-1335
I had 3 rd degree burns on my legs, a week later I broke my hip. Orthopedic surgeon said the because the burns were Treated properly he would be able to do the hip Replacement. THANK YOU DR. HSIO
Dr. Hsiao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsiao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsiao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsiao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsiao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsiao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.