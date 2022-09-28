See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Annandale, VA
Dr. Tony Hsiao, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tony Hsiao, MD

Dr. Tony Hsiao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Annandale, VA. 

Dr. Hsiao works at Internal Medicine Practice in Annandale, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hsiao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Practice for Weight Loss and Smokers PC
    7501 Little River Tpke Ste 103, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 256-1335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Tony Hsiao, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952517971
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tony Hsiao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsiao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hsiao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hsiao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hsiao works at Internal Medicine Practice in Annandale, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hsiao’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsiao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsiao.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsiao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsiao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

