Dr. Tony Kaocharoen, DDS
Dr. Tony Kaocharoen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Tony Kaocharoen, DDS7425 E Shae Blvd Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 267-9141Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Precious Smiles7425 E Shea Blvd Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 267-9115
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. K and his staff are extremely friendly and knowledgable. I have never had to wait for my appointment. They are always on time and ready to go shortly after I walk in the door. Dr. K, Stacdy, Alexandra, and Tina go the extra mile to be sure that your questions are answered and that you are comfortable with the decisions made.
- Dentistry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386719706
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Kaocharoen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaocharoen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaocharoen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
