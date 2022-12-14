See All General Dentists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Tony Kaocharoen, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (334)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tony Kaocharoen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Kaocharoen works at Tony Kaocharoen, DDS in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tony Kaocharoen, DDS
    7425 E Shae Blvd Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 267-9141
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Precious Smiles
    7425 E Shea Blvd Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 267-9115

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bad Taste in Mouth
Bonding Disorders
Canker Sore
Bad Taste in Mouth
Bonding Disorders
Canker Sore

Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bonding Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibroma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fibroma
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Oral Motor Problems Chevron Icon
Orofacial Pain Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tongue Conditions Chevron Icon
Tooth Abnormalities as Seen in Diabetes Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Dental Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 334 ratings
    Patient Ratings (334)
    5 Star
    (323)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr. K and his staff are extremely friendly and knowledgable. I have never had to wait for my appointment. They are always on time and ready to go shortly after I walk in the door. Dr. K, Stacdy, Alexandra, and Tina go the extra mile to be sure that your questions are answered and that you are comfortable with the decisions made.
    — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Tony Kaocharoen, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386719706
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tony Kaocharoen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaocharoen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaocharoen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaocharoen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaocharoen works at Tony Kaocharoen, DDS in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kaocharoen’s profile.

    334 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaocharoen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaocharoen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaocharoen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaocharoen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

