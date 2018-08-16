Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tony Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tony Lee, MD
Dr. Tony Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yakima, WA.
They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
- 1 421 S 47th Ave, Yakima, WA 98908 Directions (509) 969-9393
Hospital Affiliations
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very Knowledgeable, thorough, and likeable doc. Not the corporate mentality at all. Explains things well. I think that he would be a great teacher. Highly recommend for anyone considering spinal surgery before going under the knife. Actually Looking forward to learn more from my next visit.
About Dr. Tony Lee, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1477692416
